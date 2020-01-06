Kelowna Airport experiencing delays and cancellations from winter storm

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

If you are flying out of the Kelowna International Airport Today you may want to check the status of your flight and give yourself a little extra time to get there.

YLW is experiencing major delays and cancellations due to large amounts of snow falling this morning. According to Environment Canada, a long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

For arrivals, three flights have been cancelled, while seven others are currently delayed. Departures are also experiencing two cancellations and multiple delays.

Kelowna Airport communications officer Jessica Hewitt said travelers should do their due diligence and ensure they arrive safely.

“We are encouraging people to check the status of their flight before they head to the airport,” said Hewitt.

“People should give themselves lots of time to get here because it’s looking like the road conditions aren’t great at the moment.”

Travelers can also check the status of their flight at ylw.kelowna.ca

READ MORE: Winter storm warning issued for the Okanagan

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker
Next story
Northern B.C. First Nation evicts pipeline company from work site near Houston

Just Posted

‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

Central Okanagan is expected to get 15 to 25 cm of snow

Kelowna Airport experiencing delays and cancellations from winter storm

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

City of Kelowna places parking bans on snow routes

The ban comes after significant snowfall warning for the Okanagan

Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

Santa’s Sleigh Bus brings in over 37k worth of donations for those in need

The District of Lake Country’s annual program has been a mainstay in the Okanagan for 17 years

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

Kelowna team wins Barry Amies Bonspiel in Vernon

Inaugaral men’s bonspiel named after driving force behind construction of Vernon facility

Armstrong woman pleads guilty to arson

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

Unconscious person pulled from Penticton structure fire

Smoke could be seen rising from the single level commercial motel.

Plenty of snow dumping on SilverStar

Vernon mountain resort celebrates pow day

Summerland hockey players create calendar as fundraising project

All money raised will go to Hockey Fights Cancer

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Most Read