Kelowna Airport experiencing delays and cancellations from winter storm

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

If you are flying out of the Kelowna International Airport Today you may want to check the status of your flight and give yourself a little extra time to get there.

YLW is experiencing major delays and cancellations due to large amounts of snow falling this morning. According to Environment Canada, a long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

For arrivals, three flights have been cancelled, while seven others are currently delayed. Departures are also experiencing two cancellations and multiple delays.

Kelowna Airport communications officer Jessica Hewitt said travelers should do their due diligence and ensure they arrive safely.

“We are encouraging people to check the status of their flight before they head to the airport,” said Hewitt.

“People should give themselves lots of time to get here because it’s looking like the road conditions aren’t great at the moment.”

Travelers can also check the status of their flight at ylw.kelowna.ca

