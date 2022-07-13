Conceptual rendering of Marriott Courtyard Hotel planned for Kelowna Airport Business Park. (Photo/Argus Properties)

Conceptual rendering of Marriott Courtyard Hotel planned for Kelowna Airport Business Park. (Photo/Argus Properties)

Kelowna Airport Business Park to host third hotel

Kelowna-based Argus Properties originally submitted plans for the hotel in Jan. 2020

A third hotel proposed for the Kelowna Airport Business Park (ABP) is well on its way to being built.

After a public hearing July 12, city council approved land use and Official Community Plan (OCP) changes to make way for the Marriott Courtyard on Fleet Court, across Highway 97 from YLW.

Kelowna-based Argus Properties originally submitted plans for the hotel in Jan. 2020, however, the project was parked as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. New plans were submitted earlier this year.

The planned hotel is six storeys with 200 rooms, a ground floor gym, and food and beverage offerings, according to documents provided by Argus. The hotel will also boast electric vehicle charging stations.

Read. More: New industrial complex near Kelowna International Airport moving forward

Read More: Temporary farm worker housing draws debate at Kelowna council

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportCity CouncilCity of KelownaHotelsOfficial Community PlanRezoning

Previous story
Lytton River Festival will bounce back from last year’s fire with 2 celebration days
Next story
Missing Kamloops boys haven’t been heard from since July 8

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of 227-unit project planned for Boynton Place on Knox Mt. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Housing development on Kelowna’s Knox Mt. nixed for now

Conceptual rendering of Marriott Courtyard Hotel planned for Kelowna Airport Business Park. (Photo/Argus Properties)
Kelowna Airport Business Park to host third hotel

(Screenshot)
Wander through West Kelowna in the latest ‘Explore Next Door’ video

Former NHLer Theo Fleury will be joined by Calgary Flames teammate Colin Patterson for a Victor Walk rally in support of the Breaking Free Foundation, slated for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, July 22, at Vernon’s Polson Park. (Chris Young/CP photo)
Calgary Flames alumni headline Okanagan rallies