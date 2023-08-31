Boeing recognized 12 of its top-performing suppliers at the 2023 Supplier of the Year event in Orlando. (Boeing photo by: Sally Aristei and Joshua Drake)

Boeing recognized 12 of its top-performing suppliers at the 2023 Supplier of the Year event in Orlando. (Boeing photo by: Sally Aristei and Joshua Drake)

Kelowna aerospace company recognized on global scale

KF Aerospace was one of 12 recipients of Boeing’s 2023 Supplier of the Year Award

KF Aerospace at Kelowna International Airport is flying high having received a Supplier of the Year award from Boeing.

The company was awarded the Safety and Quality Award.

Director of Business Development Bryan Akerstream called it a huge accomplishment.

“Kudos go out to the guys and gals in KF that have been providing that service for the last year. It’s a pretty spectacular award,” said Akerstream.

KF Aerospace was one of 12 global suppliers for Boeing to be recognized with an award. It was also the only Canadian company to be awarded.

“We always say we’re the best in Canada at what we do, and certainly for the Boeing product it seems like that might be right.”

The Kelowna-based company opened its doors in the 1970s and is mainly a maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility for planes.

KF Aerospace representatives travelled to Orlando, Florida to accept the award on Aug. 23.

READ MORE: Okanagan Lake water taxi arrives as rockslide keeps Highway 97 closed

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Air TravelKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lytton fire survivor faces emotional journey

Just Posted

Bruce Orydzuk talking to security guard in July. (Video: InfoTel)
Kelowna man charged with causing a disturbance argues that people were not bothered

Boeing recognized 12 of its top-performing suppliers at the 2023 Supplier of the Year event in Orlando. (Boeing photo by: Sally Aristei and Joshua Drake)
Kelowna aerospace company recognized on global scale

Construction on the terminal building expansion at Kelowna International Airport is expected to be completed by 2026. (Black Press Media file photo)
Kelowna airport expansion to take off in September

Bylaw asking people to move on after sleeping under the awning at the Pandosy Street Interior Health building on March 6. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
253 overdose deaths in first 7 months of 2023: Interior Health