Kelowna accepting applications for Artist in Residence program

Artists from all disciplines are welcome to apply

The City of Kelowna is looking for artists to help create something truly unique.

Expressions of interest are now being accepted from artists interested in the city’s inaugural Artist in Residence program.

Artists from all disciplines including digital and electronic arts, performing arts, visual arts, literary arts or musicians are welcome to apply. Interested applicants have until March 29 to submit their expression of interest.

“Our Artist in Residence program is a new opportunity for artists to use their medium to stimulate thoughtful conversation and create something truly unique to our city,” said Christine McWillis, Cultural Services Manager. “Our intention with the launch of the program this year is to engage with the community on the topic of social inclusion through art and artistic expression.”

Artists can learn more about the program and application process at two upcoming information sessions:

March 2, 12-1:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre Black Box

March 5, 4:30-6 p.m. at the Parkinson Recreation Centre Gala Boardroom

The selection process will occur in two phases, with a limited number of artists chosen to advance to phase two. The artists advancing to phase two will receive a $500 honorarium for the additional work to prepare a detailed project proposal and budget.

Those selected to advance to phase two will receive email confirmation on April 6.

