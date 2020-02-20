Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna accepting applications for Artist in Residence program

Artists from all disciplines are welcome to apply

The City of Kelowna is looking for artists to help create something truly unique.

Expressions of interest are now being accepted from artists interested in the city’s inaugural Artist in Residence program.

Artists from all disciplines including digital and electronic arts, performing arts, visual arts, literary arts or musicians are welcome to apply. Interested applicants have until March 29 to submit their expression of interest.

“Our Artist in Residence program is a new opportunity for artists to use their medium to stimulate thoughtful conversation and create something truly unique to our city,” said Christine McWillis, Cultural Services Manager. “Our intention with the launch of the program this year is to engage with the community on the topic of social inclusion through art and artistic expression.”

Artists can learn more about the program and application process at two upcoming information sessions:

  • March 2, 12-1:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre Black Box
  • March 5, 4:30-6 p.m. at the Parkinson Recreation Centre Gala Boardroom

The selection process will occur in two phases, with a limited number of artists chosen to advance to phase two. The artists advancing to phase two will receive a $500 honorarium for the additional work to prepare a detailed project proposal and budget.

Those selected to advance to phase two will receive email confirmation on April 6.

READ MORE: Largest aircraft to operate at YLW begins service to Toronto this summer

READ MORE: ‘Share the love for your neighbourhood’: Kelowna looking for creative improvement ideas

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Vernon man says stranger breaks in while family slept
Next story
Lake Country event gets people to celebrate failure

Just Posted

Single vehicle rollover at Burtch Road and Highway 97

A Capital News reporter is headed to the scene

Lake Country event gets people to celebrate failure

Event on Feb. 29 will give people opportunity to discuss failures, enjoy live music and create artwork

Dates revealed for 2020 Kelowna Pride celebrations

Kelowna’s Pride Week will run from June 6 to 14

Kelowna accepting applications for Artist in Residence program

Artists from all disciplines are welcome to apply

Central Okanagan receives less funding per student than B.C. average

In 2019, Central Okanagan received almost $400 less in funding per student

UPDATE: Protesters say they will maintain blockade near Chase “as long as it takes”

Signs at protest site say in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en

B.C. lawyer, professor look to piloting a mental-health court

In November, Nova Scotia’s mental-health court program marked 10 years of existence

EDITORIAL: Thoughtless posts to Facebook cause real harm and stress

At the risk of resembling a broken record, it needs to be… Continue reading

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down

Consider your knowledge about First Nations governance structures before getting really, really mad

Trans-Canada Highway closed between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Drive BC reports the closure is the result of a vehicle incident.

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

VIDEO: Vernon man says stranger breaks in while family slept

Resident shares doorbell cam footage in hopes to ID suspect who raided his home and fridge

One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Most Read