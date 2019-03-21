Kelowna has embarked on an ambitious five-year, $46.7 million plan to address homelessness in the city called the Journey Home Initiative. —Image: Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna 4th worst city in B.C. for homeless deaths

A report from BC Coroners Service reveals the most recent numbers from 2007 to 2016

People experiencing homelessness in Kelowna face dangerous conditions in the city.

BC Coroners Service reported that Kelowna was the fourth most dangerous city for homeless people in the province after 10 reported deaths of a person who was homeless in Kelowna in 2016.

The report reveals that in 2016, there were 175 deaths of homeless individuals in B.C., a 140 per cent increase from the 37 deaths in 2015. From 2007 t0 2016, there was an average of 55 deaths of homeless people per year in the province.

READ MORE: Kelowna homelessness count shows more people without shelter

READ MORE: Nowhere to grieve: How homeless people deal with loss during the opioid crisis

In early 2018, a consultant put the Kelowna homeless count close to 2,000, and since then Kelowna has fought to reduce the dangers and poor conditions for the city’s homeless with the Journey Home Strategy as well as efforts from Kelowna Gospel Mission among others.

Data from the report shows that 85 per cent of the deaths were men, 54 per cent were aged between 40 to 59, and 56 per cent were accidental.

In 2016, 86 per cent of accidental deaths and 53 per cent of all deaths were were from unintentional drug overdoses or alcohol poisoning.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s formerly homeless showing support for Journey Home project

As the B.C. opioid crisis continues, the coroners service said that the numbers from the report may be under-reported due to complications confirming a person’s living status.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kater to launch ridesharing service in Vancouver by end of month
Next story
Collision closes Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Just Posted

Kelowna 4th worst city in B.C. for homeless deaths

A report from BC Coroners Service reveals the most recent numbers from 2007 to 2016

Record rotary auction makes Okanagan dreams come true

Kalamalka Rotary Club donates more than $194,000

Indigenous students recognized at ceremony at Okanagan College

The ceremony recognizes that students are getting an education while holding onto Indigenous background and teachings

Okanagan College Coyotes kick off season

The Coyotes enter the 2019 CCBC season with a battle against Edmonton on Saturday

Canada Finance Minister to promote budget in Kelowna

Bill Morneau will speak in Kelowna

SilverStar avalanches not scaring off skiers

Putnam Creek remains closed, but frontside of the mountain runs are fully operational

Collision closes Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Details scarce about collision that has closed Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Okanagan librarian delves into trio of titles

Book Talk: Dark Matter, Lincoln’s Dreams and The Jealous Kind

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare

“If you purchased N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill … do not drink it.”

B.C. man gets award for thwarting theft, sexual assault – all in 10 minutes

Karl Dey helped the VPD take down a violent sex offender

Baby left alone in vehicle in Walmart parking lot

Williams Lake RCMP issue warning after attending complaint at Walmart Wednesday

Behind the mask of the South Okanagan furries community

Penticton furries community member said it’s not a sexual thing

Two draft agreements on B.C. Caribou protection ‘historic,’ says minister

Public meetings to start in April

Trailer Park Boy brings Cheeseburger Tour to Okanagan

Randy performs at Vernon’s Status Nightclub Friday, with Kelowna comics

Most Read