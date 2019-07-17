Kelowna 2019 55+ BC Games to be biggest in history: president

More than 4,100 people have signed up to compete in various games, sports

The Kelowna 2019 55+ BC Games is expected to attract thousands to the community to compete in a variety of activities ranging from carpet bowling to ice hockey. (Supplied)

The 2019 55+ BC Games are coming to Kelowna this September and it is anticipated to be the biggest games ever.

More than 4,000 participants from over 12 zones across British Columbia are expected to participate in 31 different sports or games categories, ranging from carpet bowling and horseshoes to ice hockey and cycling.

Approximately 900 of those registered participants hail from the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Lake Country orchard left rigid after worst season in 11 years

READ MORE: Athletes and volunteers ecstatic about triathlon’s return to the Okanagan

“We are happy to announce that these will be the largest games in the history of British Columbia senior games with over 4,100 people,” Kelowna 2019 BC Games Society president David Graham told council on July 15.

“We expected it to be well received and it really has been well received,” Graham said.

The event will be hosted across the city, including parks in Rutland and venues downtown.

“We’re really tapping into the incredible network of sports facilities that this community has,” he said.

The most popular events are Dragon Boat racing with over 400 signed up, followed by ice hockey and wiffle ball.

“The heart, soul arms and legs of these games is the volunteer forces of this community,” Graham said, noting they’re on target to their goal of 1,500 volunteers.

READ MORE: Boy’s best friend gets help from South Okanagan community

The games will be held Sept. 10-14. For those interested in learning more about the games, or seeking volunteer opportunities can learn more on the website.

“Certainly we’re looking for a great games and setting a new standard in terms of games hosting,” Mayor Colin Basran said.

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.