Keep the wild in wildlife: Regional District Central Okanagan

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is reminding residents to be bear aware and lock up your garbage.

“Don’t attract bears or any other wildlife to your garbage unnecessarily. If they find your waste, they can make a real mess, and pose a risk to you, your family, and themselves,” said Waste Reduction Facilitator Rae Stewart.

Stewart said this is the third year the district has partnered with WildSafeBC to spread awareness on wildlife conflicts and managing attractants around the home.

A few tips to help keep wildlife wild includes not putting your garbage cart out the night before pick-up day, keep your barbecue clean, keep your garbage locked up, and don’t leave pet food outside.

Bear and other wildlife sightings or conflicts can be reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

