Kazimer back for 12th year as Okanagan College alumni president

Vernon’s Kara Kazimer (right), presetning the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award to Vernon’s Bree Cawley, has been relected as president of the Okanagan College Alumni Association for a 12th consecutive year. (Okanagan College photo)

Vernon’s Kara Kazimer has been reelected president of the Okanagan College Alumni Association for a 12th consecutive year.

Kazimer, a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate, has served on the Alumni Association board since 2001 and has been the president since 2008.

“I am proud to be a part of the alumni association and help find ways to support and celebrate the graduates of Okanagan College,” said Kazimer. “Our alumni are doing so many great things and I love being a part of sharing my fellow alumni’s triumphs.”

Joining Kazimer on the board are OC alumni Zach Webster and Doug McFee.

Webster, a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate, works as a corporate training specialist at the college.

McFee is also a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate who went on to earn an Omnium Global Executive MBA from the University of St.Gallen in Switzerland and the University of Toronto.

Gordon Ficke has been a long-time board member and continues his term along with Nick Moffatt who remains the board treasurer and Nick Melemenis, who was elected Vice President.

To learn more about the Okanagan College Alumni Association, you can visit www.alumni.okanagan.bc.ca.

