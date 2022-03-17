Kasugai Gardens in downtown Kelowna reopens after winter hibernation

Kelowna’s Kasugai Gardens reopened this week.

The gardens, in downtown Kelowna, are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the May long weekend. Through the summer the gardens will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the Labour Day weekend. In the fall, they will be open daily 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and closing for the season on Oct. 31.

Kasugai Gardens features traditional elements of a Japanese garden such as stone lanterns, pine trees, a waterfall, and a pond. The gardens were completed in 1987 to symbolize the friendship between Kelowna and Kasugai, Japan, sister cities since 1981.

Also, Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery now has extended visiting hours. Gates are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven-days-a-week until Oct. 31. Residents are reminded that only fresh-cut flowers may be placed on gravesites within lawn areas to allow for grounds maintenance. Candles are not permitted at any time as the open flame poses a potential fire hazard.

For more information about the cemetery visit the City of Kelowna website.

