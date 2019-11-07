Kangaroo Creek puts peacocks up for adoption in Lake Country

Kangaroo Creek Farm does not have room for six peacocks at their new location on Old Vernon Road

If you’ve ever wanted to own a Peacock, now is your opportunity.

Kangaroo Creek Farm is hoping to re-home 6 peacocks, (4 males and two females) as they look to downsize their “heard of birds” at their new location on Old Vernon Road in Lake Country.

The new farm contains a peacock enclosure but it is not suitable to house a large number of birds.

Kangaroo Creek has been keeping kangaroos and wallabies for more than 20 years. The farm does not promote them as house-pets but rather as alternative hobby farm pets to very specific types of situations.

The farm currently has Red Kangaroos (the largest type of kangaroo), Common Wallaroos and Bennett Wallabies (which are mid-sized), and Dama Wallabies (one of the smallest wallaby species). The farm also has emu, peacocks, chickens, goats, parrots, a baby albino wallaby, baby kangaroos, potbellied pigs and more.

The new location at 5932 Old Vernon Road will open on March 14, 2020.

