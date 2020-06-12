Kangaroo Creek Farm gate destroyed, asking driver to come forward

“We cannot afford to replace that gate,” the farm stated in a post

Owners of Kangaroo Creek Farm in Kelowna woke up Friday morning to find their front gate to their property had been destroyed.

The farm took to social media to explain it had security footage that appeared to show a vehicle sliding across the intersection and into the gate, taking it right off the hinges.

Now, the farm is asking the driver responsible for the incident to come forward so they can make a claim through ICBC.

Rainy conditions likely contributed to the incident.

“We cannot afford to replace that gate,” the farm wrote in the post.

Capital News has reached out to Kangaroo Creek Farm for more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

