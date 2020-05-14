Kamloops woman dies after her motorcycle hit by vehicle

Investigators believe an SUV turned left on a red light, striking a northbound motorcycle in the intersection

  • May. 14, 2020 10:20 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops woman was killed on Wednesday when her motorcycle was struck by a vehicle making an illegal left-hand turn on Highway 5, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 5 and Paul Lake Road at about 4 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Investigators believe a cream-coloured Kia Soul with Alberta plates turned left on a red light, striking a northbound motorcycle in the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle, a woman in her 50s, died at the scene. The driver of the Kia, a woman in her 70s, was not injured and remained at the scene.

Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor.

The deceased motorcyclist had been riding with her husband on separate bikes. He was not struck.

Police have asked any witnesses or any drivers in the area with dash-cam footage to contact investigators at 250-828-3111.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Agreement signed for Summerland trail maintenance

Just Posted

Campfire ban ends for most Central Okanagan areas

Campfires in Kelowna remain prohibited

Cyclist struck on Highway 97 N in Kelowna

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Tuesday

1,400 in the dark on Westside Road near Vernon

BC Hydro crews on site making repairs

Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centres

Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2

Kelowna company partners with Salvation Army to make a difference during COVID-19

‘Instead of binge-watching Netflix, you can maybe make a difference out there’

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Kamloops woman dies after her motorcycle hit by vehicle

Investigators believe an SUV turned left on a red light, striking a northbound motorcycle in the intersection

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Work paves the way for North Okanagan highway improvements

Vernon, Lumby, Falkland, Enderby, Salmon Arm among $7.2 million in repaving

Five generations of females celebrate family in Salmon Arm

Matriarch is now 90 while youngest born is just five months

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Looking back: Salmon Arm’s experience with the Spanish flu

Salmon Arm Museum curator Deborah Chapman looks at impact on community

Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Hereditary chiefs have been ‘wined and dined’ for 23 years

UPDATE: North Okanagan teen still missing

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP search for 16-year-old boy last seen at Salmon River Road home

Most Read