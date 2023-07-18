The Akolkolex Falls feeding into the Columbia River near Revelstoke. (File photo)

Kamloops teen dead after falling into waterfall near Revelstoke

15-year-old female fell into Akolkolex Falls

A Kamloops teenager is dead after falling into the Akolkolex Falls near Revelstoke on Sunday (July 16).

According to the RCMP, a 15-year-old female was hiking when she lost her footing on slippery rocks and fell into the Akolkolex Falls, about 30 kilometres south of Revelstoke.

Her stepfather dove into the water in an attempt to rescue her. Witnesses said they didn’t see either of them resurface.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue, BC Ambulance, Revelstoke RCMP and the fire department responded.

A search and rescue helicopter crew located the stepfather, who was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The next day, on July 17, the female was found dead by RCMP and search and rescue personnel.

The identity of the female is not being released at this time. The BC Coroners Service is investigating the incident.

