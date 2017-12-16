Credit: Google Maps

Kamloops RCMP warning public to stay away from unfolding domestic dispute

The public is being asked to avoid Sabiston Creek Road off of the highway

The Kamloops RCMP have deployed its Emergency Response Team to an apparent domestic situation.

In a release Saturday morning, police said the incident was unfolding in the area of Sabiston Creek Forest Service Road and Highway 1.

“Police are asking public to avoid the area until police can resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible,” RCMP said.

More to come.

