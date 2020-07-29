Kamloops RCMP searching for missing teen with autism

The boy was last seen headed to the McArthur Island skate park on Monday evening

Jayden Vell, 17, went missing at about 6 p.m. on Monday, July 27.

Kamloops Mounties are asking the public for help in locating an Indigenous male youth who’s been missing for nearly two days.

He is described as standing five-foot-seven inches tall weighing about 130 pounds.

He has long black curly hair, brown eyes, wears glasses and is typically dressed in a brown toque, light brown hooded sweatshirt and ripped jeans.

According to police Vell was last at his home in Westsyde and heading to the skate park on McArthur Island Monday evening.

Vell has autism and functions at much lower age than his own, police said in the release, and ask that anyone who locates him call 911.

Anyone with any information about Vell’s disappearance can contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

