Kamloops RCMP search for super-spreader rave organizer

Police were called to a gathering of about 200 people camping up Tranquille-Criss Creek Road

  Mar. 23, 2021 4:10 p.m.
Mounties are trying to track down the organizer or organizers of a potential super-spreader gathering in Criss Creek west of Kamloops on Friday, March 19, for which a couple of hundred people gathered for a music festival and campout.

The Tk’emlups RCMP detachment responded to a complaint regarding the large gathering at a campground 13 kilometres up Tranquille-Criss Creek Road, arriving to find about 200 people camping in motorhomes, trailers and tents.

“A small stage like structure was set up and loud music was playing,” Tk’emlups RCMP Staff Sgt. Bill Wallace said, noting attempts to speak to several of the campers to identify the organizer yielded little co-operation on the part of the attendees.

“These types of events are disheartening and put our frontline officers and those in attendance at great risk to COVID-19,” Wallace said. “If this turns out to be a super spreader event, these attendees could be potentially bringing COVID-19 home to their parent or grandparent having devastating results.”

Wallace made no mention of any arrests or fines to attendees, but said when the organizers of this event are identified, they may face fines for breaching COVID-19 health restrictions.

He urged everyone to adhere to public health orders being implemented to keep everyone safe and reduce the risk of spreading the disease.

The Tk’emlups RCMP continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information regarding this event, or those able to identify the organizer, to contact their detachment at 250-314-1800.

