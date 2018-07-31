Kamloops search and rescue and RCMP on scene at the Valleyview boat launch on Monday, July 30. Photograph By MICHAEL POTESTIO/KTW

Update: Kamloops RCMP say search for missing jet ski driver now a recovery mission

Kamloops RCMP are asking all boaters to stay off a section of the South Thompson River Tuesday morning.

  • Jul. 31, 2018 10:34 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP says the South Thompson River is now open again to boaters between Lafarge Bridge and the Valleyview boat Launch.

“Earlier today this section of the river was closed to boaters while the RCMP Dive Team were looking for evidence of the missing boater,”says Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“The Dive Team has completed their search operation. No sign of the male was found to date.”

Shelkie adds that the public is asked to remain vigilant while on the water.

—-

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties are now considering their search for a missing jet ski operator a recovery mission as the police dive team begins the second full day of its patrol of the South Thompson River in Valleyview and Dallas.

On Monday, the dive team used sonar to search a 300-by-700-metre area where the watercraft operator was struck by another jet ski.

On Tuesday, police expanded the search, advising the public that the river is closed to boating traffic between Lafarge Bridge and the Valleyview boat launch until later in the day.

Police believe it’s unlikely the boater, who is described as a male in his 30s, will be found alive as he has been missing since the crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Related: River closed in Kamloops as RCMP search for missing man

The two jet skis were travelling in the same direction when one driver made a U-turn and hit the other boat.

Both men went underwater near Holman Road, which is west of the Pine Ridge Golf Course.

The driver who made the U-turn resurfaced without seeing where the other man had gone.

Kamloops Mounties responded to the call at the boat launch in Valleyview and conducted a search, to no avail. They also interviewed the male driver of the other watercraft involved in the collision, along with witnesses to the accident.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the dive team found no sign of the man on Monday and reported that the current in the river was very strong below the surface.

An RCMP boat and helicopter were also committed to the search on Tuesday.

