Kamloops RCMP need your help

The RCMP are looking for witnesses to two recent incidents in the Kamloops area

The Kamloops RCMP are asking the public to come forward to help solve two recent crimes.

First, police are seeking witnesses to an incident of dangerous driving that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 28 on Westsyde Road.

“On Tuesday at approximately 10 a.m., two young teen girls were walking on Westsyde near Serle Road when a semi-truck swerved on Serle and hopped onto the curb before continuing on Westsyde southbound,” explained Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“To avoid being hit by the semi, one of the girls pushed her friend out of the way, causing her to fall, hit her head and break her finger.”

Secondly, Kamloops RCMP are looking for the suspect who broke the windows of three businesses downtown early this morning.

At 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 the front windows of PDK, Hello Toast and Expedia Travel, all located in the 400 block of Victoria Street, were broken.

“No access was gained to any of the businesses,” added Shelkie.

If you witnessed the erratic driving or the act of vandalism, or have any information on either case, please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

