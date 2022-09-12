Kamloops RCMP are searching for the identity of a second suspect in a break and enter on Summit Drive on Aug. 11 (Kamloops RCMP)

Kamloops RCMP looking to identify break-and-enter suspect

One of two suspects has been identified

Kamloops RCMP are looking to identify the suspect in a recent break and enter.

On Aug. 11, officers responded just after 4 a.m. to a commercial alarm in the 1300-block of Summit Drive.

“Surveillance footage captured images of two suspects, one of which has already been identified,” said Corporal Crystal Evelyn. “We are releasing the image of the second suspect in hopes that someone will recognize him and help police to further the investigation.”

The suspect is described as Caucasion, standing six feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. He is said to have a slim build and black hair.

Anyone with information related to the investigation or who can identify the suspect is asked to call Kamloops RCMP and reference police file 2022-27937.

READ MORE: Feet pics, video and massage: Kelowna RCMP seek alleged parking lot reflexologist

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeKamloopstheft

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire near Hope now at 520 hectares and growing

Just Posted

Kelowna International Airport. (File photo/Capital News)
Construction work at YLW will impact pick-ups and drop-offs

(Kelowna Capital News)
Feet pics, video and massage: Kelowna RCMP seek alleged parking lot reflexologist

A man was arrested after gun shots were heard (File photo)
Gunshots on Highway 33, Kelowna an ‘isolated incident’ says RCMP

James Baker is retiring after 17 years as mayor of Lake Country. (Photo Carli Berry/Capital News)
Surprise for Lake Country Mayor after 17 years of service