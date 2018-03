A man was transported to hospital with stab wounds Wednesday morning

Kamloops RCMP were called to the Sandman Centre, Wednesday morning, after a reports of a stabbing.

However, when officers arrived on scene the victim of the stabbing did not share any information about his injury.

Police searched the area for a suspect or witness without success.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating.

