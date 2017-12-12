Kamloops RCMP hunt for sexual assault suspect

Police are asking for your help locating Dolapo Ibukun Babatunde

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for sexual assault.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says Dolapo Ibukun Babatunde is described as:

  • African
  • 5 foot 7 inches
  • 150 pounds
  • Dark hair and eyes

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

