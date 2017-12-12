Kamloops RCMP hunt for sexual assault suspect

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for sexual assault.
Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says Dolapo Ibukun Babatunde is described as:
- African
- 5 foot 7 inches
- 150 pounds
- Dark hair and eyes
If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
