Kamloops RCMP douse complex fire

The quick action of some Kamloops RCMP officers stopped a fire from spreading at an assisted living complex

File photo of Bedford Manor in Kamloops. Image credit: John Howard Society of the Thompson Region

RCMP on patrol in Kamloops this morning jumped into action to put out a fire behind an assisted living complex.

On Dec. 6 at about 12:40 a.m., Sgt. Sascha Fesenko says a member of the Kamloops RCMP was on patrol in the downtown core when they saw a fire behind Bedford Manor, located at 529 Seymour Street.

“As the officer approached the building they observed that the exterior was on fire near the rear exit,” says Fesenko. “Several members converged at that location and were able to control the fire utilizing the fire extinguishers from their patrol cars.”

Kamloops Fire Rescue also attended to ensure the fire had been extinguished and vented the smoke from inside the building.

A number of residents were evacuated for a short period of time as a precaution.

Fesenko says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

