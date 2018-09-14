Kamloops RCMP cuff four in motel room after alleged assault; firearms seized

Two men and two women tried to leave, but were taken into custody by Kamloops RCMP

  • Sep. 14, 2018 9:30 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Four people were arrested and loaded firearms were seized late Thursday night in a Valleyview motel after allegedly breaking into a unit and assaulting the resident.

Kamloops RCMP Staff-Sgt. Mat. Van Laer said a 911 call just before midnight sent officers to the unit 17 of the Tournament Inn at 1893 East Trans Canada Hwy. The caller said the door had been broken as the people entered the unit.

Van Laer said officers arrived to fine four people inside the motel room — two men and two women — all of whom tried to leave, but were arrested.

Van Laer said police determined the quartet had broken into the room to wait for the occupant to arrive and, when he did, they allegedly assaulted him.

Mounties also found and seized several loaded guns in the room.

“Considering the firearms that were seized, we’re very thankful to have received this 911 call and to have been able to prevent whatever these people intended to do with them.” Van Laer said, noting all four people arrested remain in custody and are known to police.

