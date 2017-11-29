Standing: Paul Zaetsoff, Don Torry, Retired Cpl. Trent Johnson, Sgt. Scott Wilson, Cpl. Nestor Baird, Cst. Kade Shewchuk, S/Sgt. Doug Aird, Cpl. Adolf Friesen, Abraham Branco, Jerry Halliday Seated: Cst. Colby Franson, Cpl. Cheryl Bush, Cpl. Mark Goodall, Supt. Brad Mueller, Cst. Kim Lucas, Cst. Michelle Kerpan, Cst. Lance De Leeuw

Kamloops RCMP celebrates local heroes

Kamloops RCMP held their annual Awards and Recognition Ceremony to acknowledge contributions to keeping Kamloops safe.

  Nov. 29, 2017
  • News

Last week the Kamloops RCMP held their annual Awards and Recognition Ceremony to acknowledge the police officers, support workers, volunteers and citizens who make significant contributions to keeping Kamloops safe.

On Nov. 22, detachment commander, Supt. Brad Mueller, acknowledge the hard work.

Recognized this year were Staff Sgt. Doug Aird and Sgt. Wilson for their leadership abilities, Const. Kim Lucas for her commitment to the Car 40 program, Const. Michelle Kerpan for her dedication to interviewing children in crisis, Const. Adolf Friesen for aiding two children in need, Cpl. Cheryl Bush for her compassion to a family in crisis, Cpl. Mark Goodall for his efforts in major case management, Const. Kade Shewchuk for saving the life of a suicidal man and Const. Lance De Leeuw and Const. Colby Franson for saving the life of a man overdosing.

As well, Cpl. Nestor Baird was recognized for his service during the Wood Buffalo Wild Fire of 2016; Retired Cpl. Trent Johnson was presented with his long service medal; Don Torry was presented with both a Detachment Commander Award and his Auxiliary badge for having served as an Auxiliary Const. for over 38 years; and Paul Zaetsoff was awarded the Peace Officer Exemplary Service Medal in recognition of 20 years of service to the Auxiliary Program.

In addition, Supt. Mueller recognized two community members who selflessly performed extraordinary acts of courage. Jerry Halliday and Abraham Blanco were recognized for offering assistance to a police officer who was attempting to arrest a suspect who physically outmatched the officer.

