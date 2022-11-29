Kamloops police reveal new information on missing Kelowna man

Joseph Driscoll was last seen in Kamloops and has been missing since November 12

Kelowna man Joseph Driscoll, 43, has been missing since Dec. 12 when he was last seen in Kamloops. (Kamloops RCMP)

Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties have renewed a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of a Kelowna man reported missing in mid-November.

Joseph Driscoll, 43, was reported missing to police on Nov. 15, with his last documented contact having occurred late on Nov. 11 and in the early-morning hours of Nov. 12

Police have released an updated photo of Driscoll, in which he looks markedly different than he did in the photo that accompanied the initial story on his disappearance.

“Since the initial appeal to the public, police have collected video footage that confirms Joseph was not dressed for the weather and was outside in the Valleyview area for some time,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said. “Police are very concerned for his well-being and are asking residents to please check their sheds and outbuildings, as well as their home security or dash cameras, for any signs that he could have been there.”

On Remembrance Day (Nov. 11) at about 11:50 p.m., Driscoll was seen on video walking away from the Tournament Inn at 1893 Trans-Canada Hwy E. Less than two hours later, at about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 12, a security camera captured an image of Driscoll at another Valleyview motel. About 15 minutes later, he was seen on the 1700-block of the East Trans-Canada Highway in Valleyview, near Wendy’s and McDonald’s.

“We are releasing the image of Joseph taken around 1:30 a.m. in hopes that someone will recognize him or his clothing, in particular his unique dark sweater with fluorescent character on the front,” Evelyn said. “He was also wearing dark long-john style pants and ankle boots.”

Driscoll stands 5-foot-10, weighs 166 pounds and is bald and has green eyes. He has a tribal tattoo on his neck, a skull tattoo on his left forearm and a tribal tattoo on his upper back.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-41053.

READ MORE: STORM WATCH: 20-35 cm of snow expected on major B.C. Interior highways

READ MORE: Top hockey prospects, best friends Bedard and Cristall set to battle it out in Kelowna

KamloopsKelownamissing personOkanagan