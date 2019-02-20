Left to Right: Hugh Alexander McIntosh and Gordon Wayne Braaten

Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

A drug war is taking place in Kamloops causing an increase in violent crime

Following a recent warning from Kamloops police that drug war that is rocking the city, RCMP are now naming suspects and making arrests.

An arrest has been made in the kidnapping incident that spanned across the Thompson-Okanagan last week and used collaborative resources of officers from Kamloops to Kelowna.

On Feb. 20, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT) in conjunction with Kamloops RCMP made an arrest of a man on the North Shore of the city.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie the serious crime unit identified suspects who are believed to have been involved in last week’s robbery and kidnapping.

“A residence on Brandon Avenue was surrounded and a 36-year-old man who is known to police was taken into custody without incident,” she stated in a release.

More information is anticipated in the coming day in regards to the kidnapping case.

The day following the kidnapping in Kamloops, police were called to a home on the North Shore after reports of a shooting.

Jason Glover died from his injuries, while a second victim was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. Both victims are known to be apart of the local drug trade.

RCMP have now identified two suspects; Gordon Wayne Braaten and Hugh Alexander McIntosh.

Bratten and McIntosh have each been charged with murder and attempted murder.

However, the two Kamloops residents current whereabouts are unknown. Both were previously known to police and known to be involved in the local drug trade. It is believed this homicide was a targeted incident, stated Shelkie.

Brasten is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • 35 years-old
  • 6 feet tall
  • 165 lbs
  • Short brown hair
  • Green eyes
  • Athletic build

McIntosh is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • 51 years-old
  • 5’ 8” feet tall
  • 190 lbs
  • Shaved, balding brown hair
  • Green eyes
  • Medium build

Shelkie said the men are considered armed and dangerous. If you know of their whereabouts, call 911 immediately, do not confront them.

