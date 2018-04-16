Kamloops police deal with distraught man

An area of Kamloops was closed to traffic on Sunday while police dealt with a man in distress

Police in Kamloops had to close the area near Tranquille Rd and Ord Rd, on Sunday, due to a distressed man.

About 5 a.m., the man drove into the parking lot of the Brocklehurst dog park where his vehicle had got stuck over an embankment.

According to S/Sgt. Mat Van Laer the man appeared to be under some emotional distress and refused to

exit his vehicle for a period of time. This caused officers to re-route traffic around the area.

About two hours later, following a conversation with a police negotiator the man safely himself to officers without incident and was taken to a local medical facility.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Long arms of the law are reaching out to Kelowna
Next story
Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

Just Posted

Stapley ranked 177th by NHL Central Scouting

Three Vipers make the final list for 2018 NHL Entry Draft

Long arms of the law are reaching out to Kelowna

Law day is just around the corner, will you be there?

Kelowna cops plan to make being arrested fun

Cops for Kids Jail and Bail Thursday April 19 is expected to be fun for all.

Coquihalla to get a blast of snow

Special weather statement in effect for Southern Interior mountain passes

Kelowna senior donates her kidney to save a life

Organ donor Traude Robertson hopes to inspire others

Your April 16 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

Crown will take over the contempt charges initially filed by Kinder Morgan

Kamloops police deal with distraught man

An area of Kamloops was closed to traffic on Sunday while police dealt with a man in distress

Funtastic announces music festival lineup

The Roadhammers, The Hip Show, local bands set to rock the Vernon Army Camp Canada Day weekend

Mudslide closes road west of Summerland

The washout has forced the closure of the Princeton-Summerland Road

Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

Bruce McArthur is now facing eight first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

‘A traumatic stressful event:’ Alberta wildfire took toll on park staff

Several documents obtained under the Access to Information Act highlight the trying circumstances Parks Canada staffers faced as they contended with a disaster

Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

A family spokesman said Sunday that the former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment.

Brother remembers Broncos hockey player as humble, honest, hard-working

Stephen Wack, a 21-year old defenceman with the Humboldt Broncos, was killed when the team’s bus collided with a semi truck

Most Read