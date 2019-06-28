Kamloops Mounties seek men who stole Porsche 911

The car was taken from a home in Rayleigh on the morning of June 26

  • Jun. 28, 2019 10:46 a.m.
  • News

The theft of a Porsche caught on video has Kamloops Mounties searching for suspects.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the 1985 Porsche 911 was stolen from the driveway of a home in Rayleigh on Wednesday between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

READ MORE: Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

She said surveillance video from a home across the street shows a dark-coloured pickup truck drive by the victim’s house. The same pickup truck returns a few minutes later. The driver parks on the street and two men get out of the vehicle and walk down the driveway.

Shortly thereafter, one of the suspects runs back to the pickup truck and the other suspect drives the Porsche out of the driveway.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious Rutland car fire as targeted incident of arson

Anybody with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

