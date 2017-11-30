Kamloops Mountie thanks neighbours for their support

Kamloops RCMP react after a man was arrested for breaking into two homes and assaulting two men

Kamloops Mounties continued to gather evidence on Tuesday morning at homes on Coyote Drive in east Kamloops after a man was arrested Monday evening. Dave Eagles/KTW

A Kamloops Mountie is thanking his neighbours for their support after the arrest of a a violent Kamloops burglary suspect.

The off-duty police officer initiated the apprehension of John Andrew Stark who had allegedly just broke into two residences and assaulted the home owners in Dallas.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the officer, who is not being named to support the privacy and safety of his family, would like to thank the Campbell Creek community for their support during and after the incident.

“This officer with 16 years of service thanks his neighbours for their support and feels that since the incident, the community has become even closer,” said Shelkie.

“The officer would also like to stress the point that, in the case of criminal activities happening in your neighbourhood, no one should take matters into their own hands. He is a trained police officer who relied on his training and experience to successfully deal with the crisis. He is grateful that the situation came to a successful conclusion and that everyone involved survived. “

She adds that this officer supports neighbours looking out for neighbours and reporting suspicious incidents to the RCMP.

Stark, 31, has been charged with eight counts including attempted murder with a firearm, pointing a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault.

Stark will next appear in court on Dec. 4.

