Emergency crews were called to rescue a man from a large hole

-Kamloops this Week

Kamloops firefighters responded to a report of an injured man in a large hole at a Whiteshield Place cul-de-sac in Sahali.

A nearby resident said a local company was performing repairs to an underground line when the incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

The man appeared to have injured his ankle and was tended to by emergency personnel.

