Kamloops man arrested with loaded sawed-off shotgun

Police discovered a loaded sawed off shotgun in the backpack of a Kamloops man

Police are recommending charges against a man who was found with a loaded sawed-off shotgun in downtown Kamloops.

Officers were alerted to a man acting strangely near the corner of Seymour Street and 6th Avenue, on March 5.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie the man was found rolling on the ground, acting confused and had difficulty communicating with the officers.

“One officer noted that he was carrying a small baggie that appeared to have the residue of a controlled substance in it,” Shelkie stated in a release.

The man was arrested and while searching his backpack at the detachment officers discovered the loaded sawed-off shotgun.

The 36-year-old suspect is from Kamloops and was previously known to police.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.