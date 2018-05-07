Kamloops man allegedly hits neighbour in the head with a rock

A Kamloops man is behind bar following an alleged altercation last week

—Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops man is behind bars after allegedly hitting his neighbour in the head with a rock, then spitting twice in the face of a police officer after his arrest.

Casey Heinrichs, 26, is facing one count each of assault with a weapon and assaulting a peace officer stemming from an incident on Thursday night at the Crossroads Inn in downtown Kamloops.

RELATED: Machete attack suspect has court date set for June

Police were called to the social-housing facility at Seymour Street and Sixth Avenue just before 11 p.m. for a report of an assault. Officers arrived to find paramedics tending to a man bleeding from his head.

Crown prosecutor Will Burrows said the victim told police he had been in his first-floor room having a disagreement with another resident of the building.

“There were a number of rocks there and they began to argue,” Burrows said. “He was hit on the head with a rock and he started bleeding right away. He said the accused hit him right in the middle of the head and it was split open.”

A Crossroads employee told Mounties the culprit retreated to his room, denying he struck the victim.

RELATED: Shots fired in Kamloops

Police then knocked on the door of Heinrichs’ fourth-floor room, court heard.

“Visible in his room were a number of rocks on a shelf,” Burrows said.

Heinrichs was arrested and placed in the back of an RCMP cruiser. When an officer rolled down his window to read his Charter rights, Heinrichs spat twice in her face, Burrows said.

Heinrichs, who is also facing an unrelated trespassing charge under a federal railway act, was denied bail on Friday.

He is due back in court on May 14.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.