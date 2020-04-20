Kamloops man accused of stabbing spree that killed one returns to court

Michael Wayne Palmer, 43, is charged with one count of second-degree murder

  • Apr. 20, 2020 2:13 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops man charged with murder and multiple counts of attempted murder after a stabbing spree at a house party in March will remain in jail until at least next month.

Michael Wayne Palmer has been in custody since his arrest in the early-morning hours of March 29, hours after John Rene Kevin White was stabbed to death.

Three other men were stabbed, as well — a pair of brothers, ages 62 and 58, and a 21-year-old man.

Palmer, 43, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Carson Crescent in North Kamloops at about 11:30 p.m. on March 28 for a report of four people having been stabbed. White died at the scene.

Police have said neither Palmer nor the victims are well-known to investigators. Mounties have seized the weapon they believe was used by Palmer.

Palmer is scheduled to make his next appearance in court on May 6.

Coronavirus

