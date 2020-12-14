Kamloops house targeted in drive-by shooting goes up in flames

RCMP stated the cause of the fire is not suspicious

The cause of the fire is as yet undetermined, but police investigators said that just prior to the fire being sparked, several other homes in the area reported experiencing electrical power surges.

Sgt. Darren Michels Michels told KTW the fire is not considered suspicious in nature at this point, but noted that could change as police and fire investigators continue to look into the incident.

He said they will need to make an exact determination together on cause of the blaze, noting it appears now to be electrical in nature.

Asked if the fire could be considered suspicious given it was the target of a drive-by shooting on Oct. 1, Michels said while people will put two and two together, there’s no evidence at this point to suggest the fire was criminally set.

The white house is situated at the southwest corner of Willow Street, Cottonwood Avenue and Renfrew Lane, the three-way stop behind Library Square in North Kamloops.

A neighbour, who did not wish to give his name, said he was walking home after 5:30 p.m. to find the front of the home completely engulfed in flames — prior to the fire department arriving. He said he saw flames shooting out of the attic at the front of the house, but not through the roof.

Upon arrival, firefighters took a defensive stance as flames had fully engulfed the house.

As of about 7:20 p.m., the fire was fully extinguished, revealing substantial damage to the front of the house around the windows, but the structure remaining largely intact.

Kamloops RCMP are asking anyone with information about the fire to call the detachment at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In the late afternoon of Oct. 1, several shots were fired at the house, with no injuries reported. On Oct. 2, 34-year-old David Jeffrey Tremblay was arrested in Dallas and charged with attempted murder with a firearm, intentionally discharging a firearm into a place knowing a person was present and failure to comply with a court release order by being in possession of a firearm.

Tremblay was denied bail during a Dec. 11 hearing in Kamloops Law Courts. He will return to court on Jan. 13 for an arraignment hearing.

