Kamloops This Week: Dave Eagles

Kamloops holds Black Lives Matter rally despite cancellation of protest

Organizers announced cancellation of the event after receiving criticism on social media

  • Jun. 4, 2020 1:10 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Hundreds of people continue to arrive in Riverside Park over the noon hour on Thursday to take part in a protest against racist and the deaths of people of colour at the hands of police.

People ventured to the downtown park, many with signs in hand, despite the fact organizers announced cancellation of the event after receiving criticism on social media because people of colour are not planning the rally.

READ MORE: Kelowna mayor issues statement on Black Lives Matter rally

Regardless, the protest is being held, with speakers and a growing crowd.

The protest was one of many organized across North America in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd while being arrested by police in Minneapolis.

READ MORE: ‘It’s in the looks people give’: Kelowna women use shared experiences to combat racism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

protestracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Helicopter, dogs used in North Okanagan highway arrest
Next story
Traffic slows down after cyclist struck on Richter, Harvey

Just Posted

Traffic slows down after cyclist struck on Richter, Harvey

The incident occurred around 1:04 p.m. on June 4

Kelowna RCMP Supt. Mundle transferred to Southeast District

Supt. Brent Mundle spent three and a half years as the commander of the Kelowna detachment

Kelowna mayor issues statement on Black Lives Matter rally

The rally is scheduled for June 5 at Kelowna’s Stuart Park

No active confirmed COVID-19 cases in Interior Health: BCCDC

Numbers from the BCCDC’s dashboard show 193 of the 195 COVID-19 cases in the region have recovered

Morning Start: Before Rosa Parks, there was Claudette Colvin

Your morning start for Thursday, June 4, 2020

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

Helicopter, dogs used in North Okanagan highway arrest

Revelstoke, North Okanagan RCMP team up to nab Alberta man, stolen BMW

Undisclosed video evidence comes to light in West Kelowna murder trial

‘They’ve disclosed hundreds of pieces of evidence. Why would this have gotten missed?’ - defence lawyer

Vernon Walmart staffer finds $7K lost by Enderby business owner

Entrepreneur elated after Walmart worker, who lost his own business to COVID, returned lost deposit

Summerland council to continue online meetings

Virtual meetings remain to comply with COVID-19 restrictions

Penticton RCMP arrest man found ‘unlawfully in home’

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them

Shuswap man hosting concert in his driveway

Lamenting the loss of Music in the Park events due to COVID-19, Shane McMahon is putting on a show

Refugee family assists former hosts in effort to stop rising water of Shuswap Lake

Alahmad family spend morning filling sandbags to help protect residences

Summerland not considering allowing alcohol in public spaces

Penticton and North Vancouver have both passed bylaws to relax alcohol consumption rules

Most Read