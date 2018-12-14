Kamloops grandparents ‘taking it easy’ after lotto win

The winning $1 million ticket was purchased Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna.

This holiday season is going to be all about family, celebration and taking it easy for Kamloops’ grandparents who won big.

Rodney and Anne Plesko are all smiles after matching all seven numbers to win $1 million in the Lotto Max Maxmillions draw held Nov. 30, 2018

Rodney was the one to check the ticket and realize the win. When he walked in the front door, his wife thought something terrible had happened.

“He looked like he crashed the truck,” said Anne. “He was like, I need to tell you something.”

Fortunately, that something was life-changing news – and in the best way possible.

“We were at Save on Foods. I was picking up Chinese food and buying some lottery tickets for the week,” said Plesko. “I was just like ‘Oh My God!’ I checked the ticket again, and then went to a different store to make sure it was real.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” insisted Anne. “I’m still waiting for him to tell me he crashed the truck.”

At the moment they don’t have any big plans for the money, and admit they still need some time to adjust.

“It happened so fast that it really hasn’t sunk in yet,” added Plesko. “We just want to celebrate with family. We love to camp with our RV so maybe a lot more of that next year.”

Rodney purchased his winning ticket at the Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna. He is one of 30 British Columbians to win a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize in 2018.

Read more: Kelowna lotto winner: ‘You never think it’s going to be you’

Read more: Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec, 4 B.C. tickets win Max Millions prizes

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mike Duffy can’t sue Senate over suspension without pay, judge rules
Next story
FortisBC warns for power outages during weekend

Just Posted

FortisBC warns for power outages during weekend

Wind and snow storms are expected Friday evening to Saturday morning.

West Kelowna man who shot roommate to be sentenced next year

A West Kelowna man who shot one of his tenants and, months… Continue reading

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission to serve up Christmas dinner Saturday

For the 40th year, the Mission will serve a free turkey and ham dinner for those in need

Final phase of cardiac centre project at Kelowna General Hospital complete

New recovery rooms for centre patients at KGH completes the $381 million project

Vernon electronics theft linked to Kelowna incident

Electronics were stolen from London Drugs in Vernon Dec. 11

Tommy Chong says Canada took wrong approach to pot legalization

He also talked about the likelihood of another Cheech and Chong film

Family searching for B.C. professor last seen at Colombian salsa club

Ramazan Gencay, a professor in economics at Simon Fraser University, was last seen in Medellin

Rash of bomb threats a learning opportunity for response capacity, Goodale

Thursday’s wave of bomb threats swept across communities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border

Kamloops grandparents ‘taking it easy’ after lotto win

The winning $1 million ticket was purchased Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna.

Mike Duffy can’t sue Senate over suspension without pay, judge rules

Duffy’s lawsuit sought more than $7.8 million from the upper chamber

Language on Sikh extremism in report will be reviewed, Goodale says

A public-safety ministry document indicats terrorist threats to Canada included a section on Sikh extremism for the first time

Questions raised over retailers who shame shoplifters with photos

Alleged theft from a sex shop in Newfoundland led to posts on social media

Media, robotics, Indigenous studies coming to B.C. Grade 12 classrooms in 2019-20

Provincial tests are also being changed for students in Grade 10 to 12, the Education Ministry said

Shuswap’s Roots & Blues adds world-class acts to roster

Popular Salmon Arm festival will encompass Afrobeat to bluegrass

Most Read