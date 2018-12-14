Kamloops grandparents ‘taking it easy’ after lotto win

This holiday season is going to be all about family, celebration and taking it easy for Kamloops’ grandparents who won big.

Rodney and Anne Plesko are all smiles after matching all seven numbers to win $1 million in the Lotto Max Maxmillions draw held Nov. 30, 2018

Rodney was the one to check the ticket and realize the win. When he walked in the front door, his wife thought something terrible had happened.

“He looked like he crashed the truck,” said Anne. “He was like, I need to tell you something.”

Fortunately, that something was life-changing news – and in the best way possible.

“We were at Save on Foods. I was picking up Chinese food and buying some lottery tickets for the week,” said Plesko. “I was just like ‘Oh My God!’ I checked the ticket again, and then went to a different store to make sure it was real.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” insisted Anne. “I’m still waiting for him to tell me he crashed the truck.”

At the moment they don’t have any big plans for the money, and admit they still need some time to adjust.

“It happened so fast that it really hasn’t sunk in yet,” added Plesko. “We just want to celebrate with family. We love to camp with our RV so maybe a lot more of that next year.”

Rodney purchased his winning ticket at the Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna. He is one of 30 British Columbians to win a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize in 2018.

