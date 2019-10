Christa Mullaly has been temporarily put on paid leave

Christa Mullaly, executive director of the Kamloops chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association. (KTW file)

By Kamloops This Week

The executive director of the Kamloops chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association has been relieved of her duties, pending the results of an investigation.

Christa Mullaly has been put on paid leave.

The B.C. branch of the organization has said it is looking into “operational challenges” in Kamloops. No other details have been provided.

Another group, ASK Wellness, has been asked to support the chapter in the meantime.

