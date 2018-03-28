Kamloops this Week

Kamloops driver fined twice within 45 minutes for using cellphone

One driver in Kamloops could be out more than $1,000 after they were busted for distracted driving

  • Mar. 28, 2018 3:31 p.m.
  • News

— Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops motorist took a big hit to the pocketbook and could face a driving prohibition after being busted twice for distracted driving in a 45-minute span on Tuesday.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said an officer spotted and ticketed a driver using a cellphone — an offence with a $368 price tag.

“Approximately 45 minutes later and only a few blocks away, the same officer noticed the same driver using their cellphone again and another traffic stop was conducted,” she said.

RELATED: Kelowna cops crack down on drivers using cell phones

The driver was issued a second violation ticket for using an electronic device, with another fine of $368.

According to Shelkie, taking demerit points into consideration, the two tickets could cost the driver $1,431.

“As well, his driver’s licence may be reviewed by the superintendent of motor vehicles and he could face a possible prohibition from driving,” she said.

The double ding in fines followed news that Kamloops Mounties issued 74 tickets for distracted driving while set up at five locations in the city this month.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Drivers failing to obey signs
Next story
Kelowna councillor to publicly protest his own city’s busking changes

Just Posted

Kelowna residents provide input on 2017 wildfire and flooding season

An independent review is requesting feedback on how the province handled 2017’s fires and flooding

Drivers failing to obey signs

Up to 25 vehicles counted in one hour driving through transit exchange

Lake Country preparing for floods

District staff are performing assessments and mitigation efforts to prevent flooding

Kelowna voyeurism suspect sought

A man allegedly performed an indecent act at the Chapters, Tuesday

New roles for Central Okanagan MLAs in Liberal shadow cabinet

Ben Stewart co-critic for trade and citizens’ services with Steve Thomson, Norm Letnick gets health

‘Slow-motion’ mudslide a concern for Kelowna

The slide, ongoing for two years, appears caused by an unidentified groundwater source says the city

Probation for man who whipped son for eating toast too slowly

The man who hit his child with an USB cord for eating toast too slowly given a conditional discharge

Former B.C. police detective pleads guilty to 3 sex-related offences

James Fisher made his guilty pleas at provincial court in Surrey

B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Robert Langlands, described as ‘towering figure’ of modern math, has roots in White Rock

The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence

B.C. city to fine those who give cash to panhandlers, buskers

Kelowna City says it plans to review the buskers program in light of public concerns

Kelowna councillor to publicly protest his own city’s busking changes

Ryan Donn says he’ll entertain people in the street in defiance Kelowna’s proposed busking rules

Forum addresses housing issues

Community leaders gather in Penticton to discuss affordable housing

Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler

Most Read