Police dog Neeka. (Kamloops RCMP/Submitted)

Police dog Neeka. (Kamloops RCMP/Submitted)

Kamloops canine cop earns special treat for hard work

Neeka nabs man fleeing from stolen vehicle

A Kamloops police dog was recently rewarded for catching a pair of crooks.

Neeka was on the case just before 9a.m. on the morning of Dec. 16 when frontline officers saw what they believed to be a stolen vehicle heading eastbound on Halston Connector Road.

The vehicle was spotted for a second time by another officer who narrowly avoided a head-on collision with it. It was then found near MacDonald Park after a short search, when a man and woman fled on foot.

The woman was arrested shortly after, and found to have four outstanding warrants. The man was found by the sharp nose of Neeka hiding under a trailer.

After a brief struggle, he was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and arrested with outstanding warrants as well.

It was determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in Kamloops earlier this month.

Kamloops RCMP recommend not to run from their top dog.

“Neeka got a treat for her efforts today, and wants to remind those who are thinking about running from her over the holidays, not to, because she will be working,” said Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet.

READ MORE: Two men charged in Kelowna Rail Trail assault skip court

READ MORE: Downtown Kelowna Association hot chocolate fundraiser stirs up cold, hard cash for food bank

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaDogsKamloopsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Princeton man ordered to pay more than $4K for neglecting dog
Next story
Daughter hopes for ‘Christmas miracle’ as B.C. mom’s kidney fails

Just Posted

Julie and her mother leaving the church with bags of gifts and necessities for her family (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna Stands with Ukraine organized presents for more than 49 families and 109 children

The Kelowna Rockets are in Alberta to take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Medicine Hat Tigers this weekend. (@thewhl/Twitter)
Kelowna hockey teams back in action in final games before the holidays

The Lake Life Lottery launched in August and gave B.C. residents a chance to win more the $2 million in prizes. (Photo/Lake Life Lottery)
Dream Christmas gift: Kelowna resident wins Lake Life Lottery grand prize home

Trees can also be cut into pieces and placed in a waste cart for pick up once yard waste collection resumes Mar. 1, 2023. (Photo/RDCO)
Free to chip your Christmas tree in Central Okanagan

Pop-up banner image