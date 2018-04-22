Kalamalka Lake water source turned off

Increased turbidity caused the Regional District of North Okanagan to turn off the taps Saturday

Water sourcing from Kalamalka Lake remains off due to increased turbidity.

The Regional District of North Okanagan turned off the Kalamalka Lake taps Saturday as a result of increased turbidity due to spring run-off caused by snow melt in the Coldstream Creek watershed.

“Water will be supplied from the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant (DCWTP) until turbidity decreases in Kalamalka Lake,” said Renee Clark, water quality manager, in a release.

Those now on the DCWTP will notice that the water is much softer and has a low alkalinity and pH.

“This may be of interest to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums,” Clark said.

“Staff will continue to monitor water quality, notify customers of any further changes and when the Kalamalka Lake water source is turned back on.”

