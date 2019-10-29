Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette leave following a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, March 1, 2019. Trudeau is to meet with Payette at Rideau Hall today to confirm that he intends to form government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Justin Trudeau meets with Gov. Gen. Payette on plans to form government

Trudeau’s Liberals won 157 seats in last week’s federal election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette at Rideau Hall on Tuesday morning to confirm that he intends to form government.

Trudeau’s Liberals won 157 seats in last week’s federal election — 13 short of a majority.

The party entered the campaign with 177 seats and will now need opposition support to pass legislation in Parliament.

Trudeau’s government will first have to survive a confidence vote on a speech from the throne laying out his plans for governing.

Trudeau and Payette were expected to talk at their meeting about a time for Parliament to reconvene, among other issues involved in the process of forming government.

The Prime Minister’s Office hasn’t released any details about what was said during the meeting.

In 2015, it took more than a month for MPs to be called back to Ottawa, though a new cabinet was sworn in far earlier than that.

Trudeau faces decisions around the makeup of his new cabinet, considering high-profile ministers Ralph Goodale and Amarjeet Sohi lost their seats, while two others are battling cancer — Jim Carr and Dominic LeBlanc.

Trudeau said last week that he will unveil his new cabinet on Nov. 20.

READ MORE: Poll suggests plenty Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No one injured in Similkameen shooting
Next story
Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

Just Posted

Legislation to enshrine U.N. declaration on Indigenous rights a ‘first step’ for Okanagan First Nations

The new legislation will make it easier for Okanagan First Nations to form systems of governance

‘Bridge to nowhere’: Kelowna council dismisses second bridge over Okanagan Lake for incremental approach

City report stated a second bridge and freeway would cost ‘well in excess’ of $1 billion

No one on board boat found drifting on Okanagan Lake

The boat was found floating near Traders Cove

Ex-Kelowna cop has breach of trust case adjourned for two weeks

Former Mountie facing seven misconduct charges during his time as an officer

Lake Country to open new off-leash dog park in November

The dog park is located on Okanagan Centre Road West.

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

Poll suggests plenty Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning

Overall, 57 per cent said their vote was based on their political convictions

Morning Start: In his prime, Mike Tyson was willing to take on a gorilla

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 29th, 2019

No one injured in Similkameen shooting

RCMP called to a Hedley residence early Friday morning after reports of shots fired

Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card

Many Canadians don’t get the 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week

A Halloween memorial for B.C. teen who died of apparent drug overdose

Grandfather of Langley’s Carson Crimeni called pumpkins a ‘perfect’ tribute

Miller nets 2 as Canucks lay 7-2 drubbing on Panthers

Vancouver boosts record to 7-3-1

Summerland council considers bylaw to expand cannabis production

Expansion would affect two properties in M1-A zone

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

Most Read