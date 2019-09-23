Curtis Sagmoen can be seen leaving the courthouse in Vernon following Day 2 of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. On Monday, Supreme Court Justice Alison Beames ruled Sagmoen gave statements to RCMP in a video interview of his own free will. His lawyer had been seeking to have the interview deemed inadmissible. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Justice rules police did not coerce statement from Sagmoen

Defence had been seeking to have Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

The Crown has scored a small victory in the case of Curtis Sagmoen.

Justice Alison Beames ruled Monday morning that statements the accused made in police interviews will be admissible in trial proper.

Defence lawyer Lisa Helps had been seeking to have her client’s statements deemed inadmissible.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Police interview with Sagmoen made public

Beames ruled Monday that Sagmoen’s statements were made of his own free will, and not coerced by police investigation techniques.

Sagmoen has been accused of threatening a sex worker at gunpoint while wearing a mask in a 2017 incident. The video interviews with RCMP were conducted on Sept. 5 and 6, 2017, shortly after Sagmoen’s arrest.

He pleaded not guilty to five charges on Sept. 9, which included uttering threats, careless discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, concealing his face and possession of a controlled substance.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

n for a dangerous purpose, concealing his face and possession of a controlled substance.

Previous story
GRAPHIC: Tortured cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway
Next story
Alberta woman dies in confrontation with police after calling for help

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets start Memorial Cup season with epic OT win

Kelowna beat the Spokane Chiefs 4-3 Saturday night

GRAPHIC: Tortured cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway

City crews have been contacted and are on the way to pick up the dead feline

Updated: Westbank Cemetery in West Kelowna robbed of name plaques

Fifty-three bronze name plaques are missing

Kim’s Convenience to take the stage in Kelowna

The theatre production inspired the popular CBC television show

Minivan and bus collide on Cooper Road in Kelowna

Police and fire department were called to the scene after a collision on Cooper Road involving two vehicles

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

‘This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings’

Our readers’ best comments on the B.C. bear fight video

Two grizzly bears were caught on video fighting near Stewart, B.C., last week

Psych assessment ordered for former West Kelowna teacher charged with child luring

Former West Kelowna teacher to undergo pre-sentence hearing next month

Woman arrested after allegedly attacking Vernon business owner

Things escalated after the woman was asked to leave her bag at the door

‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson in Williams Lake fire

Investigators on scene to determine cause of fire that destroyed at least two businesses

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Justice rules police did not coerce statement from Sagmoen

Defence had been seeking to have Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

EDITORIAL: No the prime minister is not a racist, move on

Let’s be very clear about this. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not… Continue reading

Most Read