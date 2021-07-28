Photo taken July 25 of the Nk'Mip fire from Abour Crescent. (Rob Swan photo)

Just in time: Helicopter douses flames for Oliver firefighters fighting Nk’Mip blaze

Firefighters feel the heat as the Nk’Mip fire continues to challenge Shrike Hill subdivision

Firefighters continue to be challenged by the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire’s behaviour.

A video taken by the Oliver Fire Department on July 27 during a structural protection assignment, shows flames burning all the way down to the fireguard causing intense heat issues for crews.

“After a brief radio call, this helicopter pilot made a perfect drop to cool the fire down for us. The reaction from our crew member says it all,” stated the Oliver Fire Department.

On Tuesday, firefighters assessed dangerous trees near Shrike Hill. Crews patrolled and mopped up around the Shrike neighbourhood and northern Nk’Mip Road, burning off any unburnt fuel, reinforcing existing guards and extinguishing hotspots.

Personnel assessed the Mt Baldy area for structure protection and containment needs. An update for this evacuated area is expected soon.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) rescinded its evacuation order for eight properties within the Nk’Mip Creek area of Electoral Area A.

The order was rescinded late in the afternoon of July 27.

The Nk’Mip blaze that sparked on July 19, is still listed at 6,800 hectares but smoke is hampering accurate mapping.

On July 26, the RDOS advised that the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire evacuation order for 28 parcels, including several wineries like Burrowing Owl, and 23 with civic addresses has been rescinded. Those properties below previously under evacuation orders are now on evacuation alert. All properties previously under evacuation alert will remain under an evacuation alert.

More than 100 properties north of Highway 3, east of Cottonwood Drive and west of 45th Street are no longer on an evacuation alert. Those addresses that were put on alert July 20, include Black Sage Rd, 45th Street, Jackpine, Birch, Willow, Maple and Main Street.

FireSmart work on properties continues.

