‘Just a little puffer’: BC Wildfire controls Kelowna re-ignition

Small blaze on Clifton ‘nothing to be concerned about’

A re-ignition of the Clifton Road fire Monday afternoon is “nothing to be concerned about,” according to BC Wildfire Service crews.

“It’s just a little puffer,” crews told a Black Press Media reporter.

The fire is in the same vicinity the initial blaze was sparked Aug. 18.

Monday’s “puffer” was reported around 5 p.m. with visible flames the size of a car, which sparked immediate concern.

But crews confirm no one is at risk.

The fire is in a forested area on a steep embankment, east of Clifton Road in north Kelowna.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Kelowna