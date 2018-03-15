Andrew Allen - Credit: Contributed

JUNO nominee to perform in Kelowna

Let’s Hear It! LIVE will take place March 21 at 7 p.m. for JUNO Week

Sample a taste of JUNO week with a special performance in the Central Okanagan.

In preparation for JUNO Week 2018, the Let’s Hear It! – JUNO host committee wanted to ensure the JUNO experience was broadened and could be shared by all British Columbians.

Extending the spirit of the Let’s Hear It! LIVE festival happening in downtown Vancouver, they are taking the show on the road to both Kelowna and Victoria, on the Wednesday and Thursday of JUNO Week.

In Kelowna, Let’s Hear It! LIVE will take place March 21 at 7 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Performers include previous JUNO winner and 2018 nominee, DJ Shub, East Vancouver’s The Boom Booms, Vancouver’s Little Destroyer, supported by Vernon local Andrew Allen as the opening act.

Tickets are $15 and available online.

The full listing of events, along with the events calendar of the 2018 JUNO Host Committee @letshearitbc (#LetsHearItBC).

The 47th annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week 2018 will be hosted in Vancouver from March 19 through March 25 culminating in The JUNO Awards Sunday, March 25, at Rogers Arena, broadcast live nationwide 5 p.m. For more information about the JUNO Awards, visit www.junoawards.ca.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Policy prevents advanced paramedic care in rural areas

Just Posted

JUNO nominee to perform in Kelowna

Let’s Hear It! LIVE will take place March 21 at 7 p.m. for JUNO Week

Accidents plague Highway 97 south of Vernon

Several accidents reported Thursday

School board rejects Westside grade reconfiguration delay

Grade adjustments to proceed in September 2018

Kelowna man in hospital after struck by vehicle

The incident occurred yesterday at the Sarsons and Pinegrove Roads intersection

Dust settles in Vernon

Air advisory from Saturday ends due to recent rain

Why one Hedley fan covered up her tattoo

Sabrina Johnston said she can’t support band in wake of lead singer’s sexual misconduct allegations

OKIB calls for fire department review

Move comes after letter from fire department members outlines ‘possible deficiencies’

Policy prevents advanced paramedic care in rural areas

Advanced Care Paramedics (ACP) in rural communities are not allowed to practice at that level.

Reports: Several people killed in Florida pedestrian bridge collapse

Bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college

Preparing for weather events in Okanagan communities

2017 flooding a lesson in climate change unpredictability

As controversy swirls, NDP’s Sikh leader denounces Air India mastermind

Singh says he has been asked to condemn terrorism many times and always has and always will

B.C. animal lab cleared of conflict accusations over salmon farms

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham’s claims didn’t check out

70-year-old B.C. woman completes goal of donating kidney

“It was something I really wanted to accomplish in my life”

Vancouver Island community to host off-road triathlon

PACE Multisport Dodge City X is the first cross triathlon in the Comox Valley

Most Read