Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk

The couple had cleared and salted the sidewalk in front of their home

A Burnaby couple is not liable for the injuries a man sustained when he fell on an icy sidewalk in front of their house.

According to BC Supreme Court documents, Darwin Der was walking along the sidewalk in front of Ang Zhao and his wife, Quianqiu Huang’s, Burnaby house.

Der alleged that on Dec. 21, 2017, he slipped and fell backwards on a sidewalk in front of the house and suffered “serious, life-changing injuries.”

Der filed his civil claim on June 1, 2018, based on both general negligence and occupier’s liability. He later added the City of Burnaby to his lawsuit, and removed Zhao and Huang’s occupier’s liability, as they did not own the sidewalk.

In court documents, Der, then 75, said he was returning from a grocery store with his wife when he slipped backwards along a sloped, wheelchair-accessible sidewalk in front of the Burnaby couple’s home. The fall left Der with a spinal injury, and had surgery to fuse several vertebrae together.

The sidewalk at issue is at the corner of 12 Avenue and Coquitlam Street. He said on the day of his fall, it appeared the sidewalk had been cleared and did not appear to be icy.

When he stepped onto the sidewalk, “his feet slid out from under him and he immediately fell hard onto his back and head.”

Fire Capt. Clint Howard noted, in a sworn affadavit, that the sidewalk was “especially slippery.”

On their side, Zhao and Huang said they have not done anything to make the sidewalk in front of their home slippery. The couple purchased the home in September 2017, but did not move in till Dec. 21, 2017, the day of the fall.

According to court documents, Zhao said he had salted the sidewalks between Nov. 4, when he bought salt, and Dec. 21. He said he bought both a small and a “pretty big” bag of salt for the job, but did not recall what days he salted.

Zhao said that after a heavy snowfall on Dec. 19, he went to house to “clean the ice and snow,” because he believed it was his duty under city bylaws.

Court documents show he used a shovel and a spade to clean off the whole sidewalk and remove any ice and snow.

On Dec. 21, Huang said she salted the sidewalk at about 8 a.m. because it was moving day and they were worried the movers might fall.

When Zhao went there later that day, he saw the salt on the sidewalk but believed it to be otherwise clean.

In her Nov. 22 judgement, Justice Heather MacNaughton found Der’s arguments “logically flawed.” She said Der was essentially stating that homeowners did not have a duty of care to clear the sidewalk, but that they were liable if they cleared the sidewalk poorly.

“It is circular reasoning,” MacNaughton said.

She said Der failed to explain why Zhao and Huang should have been worried that their cleaning the sidewalk could have made it more, not less dangerous, as a result of the weather, the sidewalk structure or slope, and that ice could have formed after the fact.

Most Read