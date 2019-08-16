Kyleen Myrah, co-chair of Kelowna’s Journey Home Society. (contributed)

Journey Home co-chair reacts to executive director’s planned departure

Kyleen Myrah says a different skill set will be needed by Gaelene Askland’s replacement

The co-chairwoman of Kelowna’ Journey Home Society, the group implementing the city strategy to address homelessness, says the departure of executive director Gaelene Askland was not sudden nor unexpected.

Kyleen Myrah said the society informed its partners of the upcoming move a few weeks ago.

Askland will leave the position Aug. 23 after six months on the job.

Myrah said it was known when Askland was hired earlier this year that the time would come when a different approach from the one Askland brought to the society would be needed. Myrah said she just did not know when that would be.

But, she added, the skills Askland brought to the job, laid the foundations for the society to move to that crucial next phase.

“We now need a different kind of leadership,” said Myrah, adding Askland’s departure was a “mutual decision.”

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Journey Home executive director quits

She added the departure was not a result of controversy in the community that has sprung up concerning a number of supportive housing projects, most of which allow drug use on-site.

She noted Askland was executive director of the John Howard Society before moving to Journey Home, and as such headed an organization that operates some of the city’s existing supportive housing projects. She also helped shepherd the controversial Agassiz Road supportive housing project through a city rezoning.

That project had area residents, particularly seniors, protest the planed development fearing their neighbourhood would become unsafe and their property values would drop.

Myrah said Askland was not unfamiliar in dealing with controversy.

Askland’s replacement is expected to be in place by the fall and will be someone with a different skill set, said Myrah, someone one is adept at raising investment and someone who will be more of a “pubic face” for the society. She added that that person does not necessarily have to be from the non-profit housing sector, or even local.

But she said Askland’s experience in that sector locally was invaluable for Journey Home as it got off the ground.

READ MORE: At the helm of the Journey Home Society

The Journey Home Society, as it moves to the next phase of its work to implement the strategy over the remaining four years of its five-years mandate, will have to do a better job educating the public about the need and benefit of housing the homeless in future, said Myrah.

The Journey Home co-chair said she believes there is misinformation circulating in the community about housing the homeless and in some cases, correct information is being “blocked” by those who do not want it to get out because it does not fit with their view of what they is currently happening.

“We need to do a better job educating people,” Myrah said.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A bachelor of bucks strolls through Vernon yard

Just Posted

Journey Home co-chair reacts to executive director’s planned departure

Kyleen Myrah says a different skill set will be needed by Gaelene Askland’s replacement

Okanagan residents reminisce over Winfield’s Adventureland

According to the Lake Country Museum, Adventureland was the first park of its kind in the Okanagan

Lake Country RCMP search witnesses in an alleged impaired jet-ski incident

RCMP search specifically for two boaters who helped after two jet-skiers collided Aug. 15

UPDATE: Machinery malfunctions in Lake Country sending one man to hospital

The accident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Friday

Okanagan cider earns Best Cider of the Year award

BC Tree Fruits’s Broken Ladder Apple & Hops takes 1st at WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada.

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Haida artist to perform at George Ryga Festival in Summerland

Interweavings features music from Terri-Lynn Williams-Davidson and Bill Henderson

Princeton hosts Western Canada’s only festival devoted exclusively to traditional music

From a Doukhobor choir to folk singers, singer songwriters, Celtic music and… Continue reading

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

Bag of white substance found near Summerland water park

Resident concerned crystal meth was left near children’s play area

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

North Okanagan artist to tackle stereotypes in workshop

Armstrong-raised artist Romi Kim to host workshop at Vernon cultural centre Thursday

Shuswap ‘space pioneer’ dies at age 95, leaves amazing legacy

Bruce Aikenhead would bring astronaut friends like Chris Hadfield to Vernon science centre

Most Read