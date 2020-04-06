The provincial government has declared Parks and Greenspaces a non-health essential service.

Join the Regional District on Instagram Live

The Regional District of Central Okanagan parks interpretive programs are going online

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) parks interpretive programs are adapting to connect online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RDCO parks staff is taking to Instagram Live to share their knowledge of local parks and natural surroundings.

From Tuesday through Friday mornings, join @regionalparks Instagram channel at 10:30 a.m. for a variety of programs for all ages. On Saturdays, the Instagram Live programming hits the channel at 1 p.m.

“While we’re unable to hold our normal public in-person programs, this is a great way to use technology to keep in touch and help keep families involved in our fantastic RDCO regional park system,” said Isabella Hodson, supervisor of community relations and visitor service.

Schedule of programs through April 11:

  • Thursday, April 2 – Okanagan Owls – discover the world of owls in the Okanagan
  • Friday, April 3 – Spring Wildflower Walk – learn what to look for this spring while keeping yourself and others at a safe social distance (at least two metres) when visiting in Central Okanagan regional parks
  • Saturday, April 4 – A Dip in the Pond – take a look at a pond ecosystem, catch some invertebrates and tell your family about some incredible adaptations of wild water critters
  • Tuesday, April 7 – Story Time – stories and neat facts about ducks
  • Wednesday, April 8 – information about Kokanee salmon
  • Thursday, April 9 – learn about various birds of prey in the Okanagan
  • Friday, April 10 – no program today due to Good Friday holiday
  • Saturday, April 11 – Walking Natures Way – Go on a seasonal trail walk to sharpen your natural senses
  • Friday, April 17 -virtual walk and learn to identify the characteristics of Evergreens

An updated Instagram Live program schedule is available at rdco.com/parksevents.

All Regional Parks remain open at this time, although the RDCO encourages all visitors to use social distancing practices.

There are 63 kilometers of formal trails in 30 regional parks. Visit rdco.com/pickapark for more information.

READ MORE: Lake Country ceases tourism operations for 2020, Okanagan tourism continues to suffer

parks

