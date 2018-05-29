John Mellencamp to play Kelowna in November

Tickets for the concert at Prospera Place go on sale June 1.

John Mellencamp will bring his Sad Clowns and Hillbillies tour to Kelowna this November.

The tour has been hailed by critics and fans alike as one of Mellencamp’s most authentic and crowd pleasing concerts of his career, and will begin Sept. 26 in Moncton, NB.

He will perform at Prospera Place on Nov. 10 and is also making stops in Prince George Nov. 4, Kamloops Nov. 6, Cranbrook Nov. 7, Victoria Nov. 12 and Abbotsford Nov. 14.

John Mellencamp’s career in music, spans more than 35 years. It has seen him transition from pop star to one of the most highly respected singer/songwriters of a generation.

He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a Grammy winner, a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation’s Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award and Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award and more recently, the Founders Award, the top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

Additionally, he will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 14.

His career highlights include, in 1985, banding together with Willie Nelson and Neil Young, to create Farm Aid. The social activism reflected in his songs helped catalyze Farm Aid, the concert series and organization that has addressed the struggle of American family farmers for more than 25 years.

John Mellencamp’s album, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies, featuring Carlene Carter, is his 23rd over the course of a remarkable career. Sad Clowns & Hillbillies returns Mellencamp to the musical eclecticism that is, itself, a reflection of his wide-ranging musings on life and showcases a poet who has wisely used the years between youth and the present day to become an absolute master of songwriting and interpretation. That passion and experience resonates most beautifully in this showcase of his music.

Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public beginning Friday, June 1 at 10 a.m. Mellencamp.com and VIP pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, May 30 at 10 am local time until Thursday, May 31 at 10 p.m. local time. For more information and all ticketing information please visit Mellencamp.com. Prospera Place will be selling tickets through official ticket provider Select Your Tickets. You can reach them online at www.selectyourtickets.com, by phone 250 -762-5050 or in person at the Prospera Place Box Office.

