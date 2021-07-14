Joe Rich residents extingush Highway 33 blaze

The fire on the side of the highway was quickly doused

Residents of Joe Rich jumped into action on Tuesday after a small grass fire broke out on Highway 33 at Falcon Ridge Crescent.

The blaze broke out just before 6 p.m. along the side of the road. Residents were quick to get to the fire with extinguishers, water hoses and even hand tools.

The Joe Rich Fire Department soon arrived on the scene and doused the rest of the blaze.

Traffic was backed up along Highway 33 while emergency crews tended to the fire.

A local resident named Eugene assisted with his water tender, however, fire crews are reminding motorists never to drive over a hose as it can cause failure in the line, which can be dangerous to both the driver and the operator of the hose.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

READ MORE: Good Samaritans douse grass fire along North Okanagan highway

READ MORE: Christie vs. Thomas: similarities and differences between the two nearby fires

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021bcwildfire